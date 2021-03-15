Report: Six officials removed from NCAA Tournament due to COVID protocols

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBW) - Six college basketball officials set to work the NCAA Tournament will not be doing so after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Goodman reports under safety protocols, officials originally were not allowed to leave their hotels unless it was to go to a game site. However, when the six referees arrived, their rooms weren’t ready, so they were permitted to go out to dinner.

The group — Ted Valentine, John Higgins, Roger Ayers, John Gaffney, Kipp Kissinger and Ray Natili — all went to a downtown Indianapolis steakhouse.

One of them tested positive for COVID-19 when they returned to the hotel Sunday night. That official then tested positive again Monday morning.

The Indiana Dept. of Health ruled them unable to work in the tournament since they were in close proximity without masks, per Goodman.

The NCAA brought 60 officials to work this year’s tournament, as opposed to 100 in years past.

