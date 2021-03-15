Osage County commission unanimously votes to deny permit for proposed rock quarry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County commission voted unanimously during its Monday meeting against allowing Hamm Companies to put in a quarry at a 15-acre property just east of 133rd St. and Adams Rd. in Carbondale.

Residents in the area have spent the last six months objecting to the proposal, citing safety concerns; they say nearly 40 homes are within a mile of the proposed site. The site is also about one mile away from Carbondale City Lake, which supplies water to the town.

The Commission vote came after the City Planning and Zoning Board also unanimously denied the permit.

“It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulder,” said Margaret Gunnells, who has lived in the area for over 50 years and signed the petition against the quarry. “All our prayers have been answered.”

Hamm has two weeks to appeal the Commission’s decision.

