Advertisement

Osage County commission unanimously votes to deny permit for proposed rock quarry

Osage County Commission
Osage County Commission(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County commission voted unanimously during its Monday meeting against allowing Hamm Companies to put in a quarry at a 15-acre property just east of 133rd St. and Adams Rd. in Carbondale.

Residents in the area have spent the last six months objecting to the proposal, citing safety concerns; they say nearly 40 homes are within a mile of the proposed site. The site is also about one mile away from Carbondale City Lake, which supplies water to the town.

The Commission vote came after the City Planning and Zoning Board also unanimously denied the permit.

“It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulder,” said Margaret Gunnells, who has lived in the area for over 50 years and signed the petition against the quarry. “All our prayers have been answered.”

Hamm has two weeks to appeal the Commission’s decision.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game...
Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament
Marked road
I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Wichita ranked 18th most obese city in nation

Latest News

File image of money.
City of Topeka Small Business Grant funds still available
Business owners say GTP’s Business Continuity Grant Program helped them plan for emergencies
Gary Woodland chips off the 17th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship...
Topeka native Gary Woodland withdraws from tournament due to COVID-19
In this March 8, 2021, photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., holds a news conference at...
Republican retirements in U.S. Senate cause for concern for GOP