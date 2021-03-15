Northwest Missouri beats Washburn 85-44, ending the Ichabods season

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Cold shooting and a big run by No. 4 Northwest Missouri was too much for the Ichabods to overcome as the Washburn season came to an end in the NCAA Regional Semfinals in a 85-44 loss. Washburn finishes the season 20-7.

The Ichabods were limited to 5 of 22 shooting in the first half while the Bearcats were 15 of 25 overall holding the Ichabods to their lowest first half point total since Northwest (24-2) held Washburn to 13 in a 58-50 loss to the Bearcats on Feb. 10, 2018 in Topeka.

After the Ichabods led 4-2 on a 3-pointer by Jalen Lewis with 16:31 to play in the opening half, the Bearcats went on a 24-0 run hitting 9 of 12 shots and 4 of 7 from deep while the Ichabods went 0 of 6 from the field while turning the ball over five times during the 7:08 stretch of the frame.

Coming out of the break the Bearcats hit three 3-pointers in a row pushing out to a 37-point lead at 53-16 and would go on to lead by as many as 54 with 6:55 to play.

Washburn was led by Jalen Lewis and Isaiah Thorne who each had eight points. Rathen Carter had four rebounds. Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcats with a team-high 27 points. Wes Dreamer had 17 and Trevor Hudgins had 14 points and eight assists.

Washburn finished 14 of 43 from the field going 7 of 21 from deep hitting 9 of 13 free throws. The Bearcats were 30 of 54 overall and 11 of 31 from 3-point range and hit 14 of 18 free throws. The Bearcats also had a 30-24 advantage on the glass and turned 17 Ichabod turnovers into 28 points.

