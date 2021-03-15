Advertisement

No serious injuries reported when car topples wooden streetlight pole in west Topeka

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a car ran into a wooden streetlight pole late Monday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at S.W. 6th and Wayne avenues. The location was a block west of S.W. 6th and MacVicar.

A Chevrolet Prizm car ran into the pole at the southwest corner of the intersection, knocking the pole over at its base.

No power outage was reported by Evergy.

The car sustained heavy front-end damage.

Traffic was blocked in the right eastbound lane of S.W. 6th Avenue as Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and Evergy power crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game...
Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament
Marked road
I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Wichita ranked 18th most obese city in nation

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Reports: KU’s Jalen Wilson to miss first round of NCAA Tournament
No serious injuries reported when car knocks down wooden power pole
Phil Anderson
Pfizer Vaccine
Kansas can distribute 5x amount of vaccine it currently receives