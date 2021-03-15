No serious injuries reported when car topples wooden streetlight pole in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a car ran into a wooden streetlight pole late Monday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at S.W. 6th and Wayne avenues. The location was a block west of S.W. 6th and MacVicar.

A Chevrolet Prizm car ran into the pole at the southwest corner of the intersection, knocking the pole over at its base.

No power outage was reported by Evergy.

The car sustained heavy front-end damage.

Traffic was blocked in the right eastbound lane of S.W. 6th Avenue as Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and Evergy power crews responded to the scene.

