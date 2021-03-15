Advertisement

Nearly 57 tons of personal documents disposed during National Consumer Protection Week in Kansas

2021 National Consumer Protection Week
2021 National Consumer Protection Week(FTC)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans disposed of nearly 57 tons of personal documents during National Consumer Protection Week, a new record.

“The outstanding turnout at our free document destruction events shows that Kansans recognize the importance of keeping their personal information secure,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “The documents dropped off have now been safely destroyed and are out of the reach of identity thieves.”

More than 2,600 people dropped off nearly 114,000 pounds of documents at 10 locations around the state during National Consumer Protection Week. Both numbers broke the state’s previous record, set in 2016.

