National gas price average increases 40 cents in one month

By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Drivers are continuing to pay more at the pump following February’s winter storm in Texas.

AAA announced Monday the national gas price average has increased to $2.86 a gallon, which is a 14% increase in one month for a gallon of regular fuel.

Analysts are predicting the 40-cent jump won’t be the peak of the price hike, as market factors continue to show an upward trend.

“With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said.

AAA said the average price of gas increased by at least 10 cents in one week in 20 states. Utah saw a 25-cent increase in the past seven days.

The state where you can find the cheapest gas is Mississippi, where a gallon of fuel costs $2.55.

