More rain and even the chance of strong to severe storms this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for this upcoming work week with a chance of severe weather on Tuesday. Over the weekend, we were being impacted by storm system #1, but our attention will quickly be turning to storm system #2 that is set to arrive Tuesday.

It was a cool, cloudy, and rainy weekend across the area with most locations receiving an inch of rain, or more. If you’re looking forward to sunny, dry, and warmer weather, unfortunately we wont see that until the end of next week.

Storm system #1 moves out of northeast Ks Monday leading to a mostly dry Monday night and dry day on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, storm system #2 will begin impacting Kansas. This storm system will give us a chance of severe storms. Storms are expected to develop late Tuesday in south-central Ks and move northeast into the area. The main threats from storms will be strong gusty winds to 60mph, heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding, and hail to quarter size. The tornado threat is low, but it is not zero.

Severe outlook (WIBW)

Even if we do not see a few severe storms, we are still going to see widespread heavy rainfall.

Storm system #2 will be hanging around through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Wednesday, we’ll see thunderstorms during the morning hours. We’ll then see a steady light-to-moderate rain for the afternoon and evening hours. Late Wednesday night, as the storm system begins tracking NE of the area, we will see a switch in wind direction to a northerly wind that’ll usher in some colder air. The rain may mix with some light snow at times. Still too early to say if any accumulations will happen. If there are any light accumulations, high temperatures Thursday are expected to get above freezing so anything that does accumulate will melt rather quickly.

Extended forecast (WIBW)

Rain accumulations through early Thursday morning will be between 1-4″.

We will finally begin drying out with the return of sunny and warmer weather at the end of the week/next weekend with highs rebounding into the mid 50s/60s!

Taking Action:

1. Stay updated on the rain/storm threat for Tuesday into Wednesday.

2. Download the WIBW Weather App & tune into the news to stay updated on weather.

3. Keep the umbrella handy!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.