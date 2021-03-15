Monday forecast: Rain remains in the forecast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a rainy weekend, the chance of rain continues today especially this afternoon. We’ll get a break from rainfall for much of tonight through Tuesday evening before rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The biggest concern with our unsettled weather pattern this week will continue to be a flooding potential especially near rivers and creeks. The overall risk for severe weather when it comes to the hail/wind threat is low. That doesn’t mean it can’t change so make sure you’re staying updated on the latest forecast everyday and prepare for anything.

Overall the forecast is tricky when it comes to temperatures. How warm will it be able to get with the cloud cover, rain and frontal boundaries in the area for much of this week? In general highs will be near or below average with mid 40s to mid 50s. There isn’t expected to be a lot of sun until we get to Friday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy/Foggy. Spotty showers and isolated t-storms through mid-afternoon with an increase in showers/storms after 4pm. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s from north to south. Winds E 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers/isolated t-storms will diminish after 8pm leading to mainly dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy (late day sun can’t be ruled out). Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Showers/storms move back in after midnight Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday and even Thursday. The biggest uncertainty is the t-storm risk and if there’s going to be any severe weather. There’s also a risk for a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning. At this time there shouldn’t be much if any impacts from it and if there is going to be some minor accumulation it’ll be on grassy surfaces. The other question is how long precipitation lasts on Thursday. Will keep the chance in all day but the chance is higher in the morning vs afternoon.

The sun finally returns Friday which will help temperatures warm back up in the 50s and with mostly sunny skies this weekend, highs will get warmer in the 60s.

Taking Action:

The chance of rain exists all day however the highest chance is after 3pm.

With dry conditions tomorrow, it’ll be a good time to do any outdoor chores before more rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The overall risk of severe weather is low this week but not impossible so keep checking back for updates.

Hail/wind threat after 3pm (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat after midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.