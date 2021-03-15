Advertisement

Local business ServiceMaster hopes to boost local businesses

The Shack
The Shack(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local cleaning company wants to help bring a boost in business for local businesses.

ServiceMaster Topeka stopped by the Shack and bought lunch for a number of customers. The company bought an order of a cheeseburger and french fries for the first 100 customers to come in for lunch.

ServiceMaster wants to help restaurants recover after being hit by the pandemic.

“As a fellow local business owner, I know what it’s like to have trying times,” ServiceMaster President Kevin Nocktonick said. “I know the eateries around town have tried, some of them have gone under, we just want to help if we can.”

Depending on Monday’s outcome, the company plans to do similar promotions at other restaurants.

