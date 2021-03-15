Advertisement

Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral(ABC7)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A handwritten cover letter posted on the business social media site, LinkedIn, has been viewed more than six million times.

The 20-year-old, Ryan Lowry, who wrote the letter talks about having autism, but says he’s determined to work hard for anyone who hires him.

“I’m a bright guy but communication is hard for me,” Ryan said.

His handwritten words on paper have touched millions of people.

“It’s raw. It’s beautiful and they all need a chance,” Ryan’s mom, Tracy said.

Thousands of people from scores of countries have reached out to the family to help Ryan. He even has calls in the coming weeks with fortune 500 companies.

“Every mom wants for their children to grow up and have a life and support themselves and be independent,” Tracy said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Over 300 Topekans without power
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Olathe to see 167 new jobs, $31 million in new capital investment

Latest News

Marked road
I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather
Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Wichita State marches on to NCAA Tournament
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game...
Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament
In this March 3, 2010 file photo, Larry Schwartz listens to a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reports: Cuomo vaccine czar’s loyalty calls raise concerns