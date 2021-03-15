Advertisement

KHP joins forces with nearby states to caution against excessive speeding

(Phil Anderson)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is joining four nearby states to caution drivers against excessive speeding after reporting a dramatic increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“KHP is proud to partner with our neighboring states in reminding motorists of the dangers of excessive speeding and the need for us to all work together to make our state and region safe.” Said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska have all seen sharp rises in excessive speeding in the past year; in Kansas, speeding ticket citations rose by 68 percent. Troopers in each state will be working to enforce traffic safety laws and help drivers who may need assistance.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game...
Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament
Marked road
I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Wichita ranked 18th most obese city in nation

Latest News

Phil Anderson
Pfizer Vaccine
Kansas can distribute 5x amount of vaccine it currently receives
2021 National Consumer Protection Week
Nearly 57 tons of personal documents disposed during National Consumer Protection Week in Kansas
2021 NCAA Final Four logo
Create your bracket: KU to play Eastern Washington Sat.