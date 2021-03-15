KHP joins forces with nearby states to caution against excessive speeding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is joining four nearby states to caution drivers against excessive speeding after reporting a dramatic increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“KHP is proud to partner with our neighboring states in reminding motorists of the dangers of excessive speeding and the need for us to all work together to make our state and region safe.” Said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska have all seen sharp rises in excessive speeding in the past year; in Kansas, speeding ticket citations rose by 68 percent. Troopers in each state will be working to enforce traffic safety laws and help drivers who may need assistance.

