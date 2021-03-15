Advertisement

KDOL’s server migration this weekend a “major success”

KDOL tells unemployment claimants that they must create a NEW account after the recent upgrade.
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor says this weekend’s server migration was a “major success”.

Nearly all functionality was restored by the start of KDOL’s support hours Sunday at 1 PM as originally scheduled. Claimant call centers opened on time according to the agency. KDOL says the server migration has further stabilized their system to allow the 500 additional operators promised by the governor.

Seventy-nine (79) new operators started work last Monday and next Monday another 100 will be on the job. They will add a hundred more every two weeks until the final group joins on May 3rd.

KDOL’s servers went offline Friday night after 9 PM, were down all day Saturday (with the call center closed), and were back up in time for Sunday’s customer hours from 1-5 PM.

