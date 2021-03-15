KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with death investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office in investigating a suspicious death.

Authorities were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to a location in Burlingame.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office would not provide any further information. Both they and the KBI said they would issue a news release when they were able to release additional details.

