KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with death investigation
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office in investigating a suspicious death.
Authorities were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to a location in Burlingame.
The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office would not provide any further information. Both they and the KBI said they would issue a news release when they were able to release additional details.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.