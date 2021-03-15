Advertisement

Kansas Poor People’s Campaign holds protest at Statehouse

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Division of the Poor People’s Campaign gathered at the Statehouse on Monday for what it calls a “National Call for Moral Revival.”

Poor People’s Campaign members in 30 different states gathered at their respective statehouses to protest voter suppression and present a list of fourteen priorities, including healthcare expansion and wage increases, to legislators.

“We are so used to hearing from people in power, and we’re so used to hearing from the millionaires,” says member Oshara Hayes, “It’s so important for the people’s voices to be heard.”

