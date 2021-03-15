Advertisement

Kansas can distribute 5x amount of vaccine it currently receives

Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer Vaccine(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ top public health administrator says the state could distribute five times as many COVID-19 vaccine doses as it is receiving now from the federal government.

State health department head and Dr. Lee Norman told legislators Monday that the biggest issue facing Kansas in getting people inoculated is the vaccine supply. His comments came four days after President Joe Biden vowed to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccinations by May 1.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has criticized what it sees as a slow distribution of vaccines by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration. Kelly and Norman said the state has had trouble keeping up with recording shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game...
Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament
Marked road
I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Wichita ranked 18th most obese city in nation

Latest News

Phil Anderson
2021 NCAA Final Four logo
Create your bracket: KU to play Eastern Washington Sat.
EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic
Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash