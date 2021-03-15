K-State’s Antonio Gordon enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State sophomore forward Antonio has entered the transfer portal.

“I appreciate his contributions to our program the past two seasons especially this season with all his health-related challenges,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “We wish him the best as he moves forward in his college career.”

The Lawton, Oklahoma-native played in 47 games for the Wildcats with 21 starts in his two-year career. He averaged 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.

“First off I want to thank the people of manhattan for their tremendous love and support throughout this year,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “I would also like to thank my teammates for accepting me and loving me like a brother. I would lastly like to Thank Coach Weber, Coach Korn, Coach Lowery, Coach Southwell, and Coach Henderson for giving me the opportunity to play at this university.”

“I will truly miss the memories that were made here with so many great people,” Gordon continued. “But after prayer and long talks with my family and those close around me I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my athletic and academic journey.”

