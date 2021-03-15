For first time in nearly a year, Brown County reports no active coronavirus cases

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, Brown County is reporting no active COVID-19 cases, according to KNZA Radio.

The announcement came Friday in a Facebook post from the Brown County Health Department.

According to KNZA, Brown County reported its first positive COVID-19 case on May 3, 2020.

Since that time, the county reported 1,114 positive cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths.

Brown County Health Department officials attributed the drop in COVID-19 cases to social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing among area residents.

