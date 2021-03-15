Ferrier bound over for trial in sexual abuse case involving minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday that Charles Ferrier was bound over for trial in a sexual abuse case involving two minor females.

The investigation into the case began in 2015 and revealed evidence of sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 8 and 9 between 2008 and 2009. During a second investigation in 2020, evidence came to light of a second victim between the ages of 8 and 9 who was abused between 2019 and 2020.

Both investigations were sent to the District Attorney for review in the fall of 2020, and four felony charges were filed against Ferrier in November of 2020. The case went before the court for a preliminary hearing and the State of Kansas added three additional felonies, bringing Ferrier’s total charges to three counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14, Lewd & Lascivious Behavior with a Child Under 16, Rape of Child Under 14, and two counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14.

Farrier is being held at the Shawnee County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He will appear in court on March 22 for his arraignment.

