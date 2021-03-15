Engineers dive into KDOL issues, hope new info. can help Kansans missing payments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After months of missing payments from the Kansas Department of Labor, a group of engineers decided to dive into the issue and now believe they are on to something.

Off the clock during a furlough, engineer Loran Vanderheiden decided to take a deeper look into ongoing issues with KDOL.

“I said, ‘I’m just gonna start keeping track so, we started doing the Excel spreadsheets, myself and a couple of my friends, just to keep track,” he said. “So we know what has been paid and what has not been paid. What we have discovered in our own circle is that the people that have debit cards are being paid more regularly or fight on time, like they should be. The people that are drawing direct deposit are not receiving anything or (it is) sporadic.”

Vanderheiden shared the independent survey with Eyewitness News. The data shows all claimants using direct deposit are missing payments, and all claimants using state-issued debit cards got payments right on time.

“I was looking into it as a common denominator because, you know, we’re falling behind on bills just like everybody else,” Vanderheiden said.

It’s unclear if there’s a systemic issue with direct deposit, and the research is based off of one company. But the engineers hope the information help Kansans who are missing payments.

“This isn’t about self preservation for myself and my family, it’s for everybody,” Vanderheiden said. “Because we’re fortunate enough that we have received some, but others have received absolutely nothing.”

Vanderheiden said he’s in the process of trying to switch to a state-issued debit card, but cannot get through online or over the phone to switch. Eyewitness news asked KDOL about the survey, but as of Monday evening, had not heard back.

