City of Topeka Small Business Grant funds still available

File image of money.
File image of money.(CNN, file)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funds are still available through the City of Topeka’s Small Business grant program.

The program was created in 2020 by the City’s Housing Services Division to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, 26 local businesses have received grant funding.

“We have seen a great need in our community for assistance due to the impacts of COVID-19,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services. “The Operation COVID-19 Assistance programs were designed to help our small businesses stay open.”

The average amount of money granted to approved applicants is $19,090. Over 75 percent of recipients of the grant are minority or women-owned businesses.

Businesses must employ 1-25 people as of March 1, 2020 to apply for the grant. The business must also employ low to moderate income individuals and demonstrate a need for funding. Applicants can receive up to $20,000 in assistance, which can be used for expenses including payroll, rent, utilities or COVID-related purchases.

For more information, click here.

