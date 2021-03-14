Advertisement

Wichita State marches on to NCAA Tournament

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will continue its 2020-2021 campaign in the NCAA tournament. The Shockers will open tournament on Thursday, March 18th against Drake.

The Shockers hold a 16-5 record on the season along with a regular season championship in conference play. Drake finished 16-10 boasting a 13-5 record in Missouri Valley play.

Game time is to be determined.

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive

