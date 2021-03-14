Advertisement

Two people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County

Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man in his 30′s ran a stop sign southbound on 263rd, where he struck another vehicle driven by a woman in her 30′s around 1:48 P.M. on Sunday.

The man had minor injuries. The female, who was initially thought to have serious injuries, is only facing non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were transported by EMS to local hospitals.

There were no other occupants in either vehicles.

Emergency dispatch confirms two people are hurt after a crash in southwest Sedgwick County.

Crews were called to a crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South at around 1:48 P.M.

One person was seriously hurt and another is expected to be okay.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

