Two people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man in his 30′s ran a stop sign southbound on 263rd, where he struck another vehicle driven by a woman in her 30′s around 1:48 P.M. on Sunday.

The man had minor injuries. The female, who was initially thought to have serious injuries, is only facing non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were transported by EMS to local hospitals.

There were no other occupants in either vehicles.

Emergency dispatch confirms two people are hurt after a crash in southwest Sedgwick County.

Crews were called to a crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South at around 1:48 P.M.

One person was seriously hurt and another is expected to be okay.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.