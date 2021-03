EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After advancing all the way to the 5A state title game, the Topeka West boys squad fell short of the top prize.

The Chargers lost 55-43 against Maize. This marks the first state boys basketball championship win for the Eagles.

Topeka West finishes their season 21-3.

Maize rolls to a 55-43 win over Topeka West to bring home the programs first title! @CatchItKansas pic.twitter.com/eoayXdzgHU — Ellen Terhune (@KWCHEllen) March 14, 2021

