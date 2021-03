WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High came up just short in the Class 6A Girls State Championship game. The Lady Trojans lost 61-54.

Topeka High held a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Cougars proceeded to slowly grind past the Lady Trojans.

Topeka High finishes the season 23-2.

