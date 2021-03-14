Advertisement

Rep. Jake LaTurner to host Mobile Office Hours

Rep. Jake LaTurner will host mobile office hours this week.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 14, 2021
(WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-Kan) will host Mobile Office Hours throughout the state this week.

The dates, times and locations are as follows:

Monday, March 15:

  • 9:30-10:30 am at Holton Courthouse
  • 11:15-12:15 pm at Sabetha Public Library
  • 1:00-2:00 pm at Seneca Public Library
  • 3:00-4:00 pm at Blue Rapids City Hall

Wednesday, March 17

  • 9:00-10:00 am at Atchinson Public Library
  • 10:30-11:30 am at Troy Public Library
  • 12:00-1:00 pm at Highland Public Library
  • 1:30-2:30 pm at Hiawatha Fisher Center
  • 3:00-4:00 pm at Horton City Hall

Thursday, March 18

  • 10:00-11:00 am at Rossville Public Library

Rep. LaTurner will not necessarily be at these locations but his state team will be available to take suggestions and complaints.

