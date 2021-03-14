Rep. Jake LaTurner to host Mobile Office Hours
Published: Mar. 14, 2021
(WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-Kan) will host Mobile Office Hours throughout the state this week.
The dates, times and locations are as follows:
Monday, March 15:
- 9:30-10:30 am at Holton Courthouse
- 11:15-12:15 pm at Sabetha Public Library
- 1:00-2:00 pm at Seneca Public Library
- 3:00-4:00 pm at Blue Rapids City Hall
Wednesday, March 17
- 9:00-10:00 am at Atchinson Public Library
- 10:30-11:30 am at Troy Public Library
- 12:00-1:00 pm at Highland Public Library
- 1:30-2:30 pm at Hiawatha Fisher Center
- 3:00-4:00 pm at Horton City Hall
Thursday, March 18
- 10:00-11:00 am at Rossville Public Library
Rep. LaTurner will not necessarily be at these locations but his state team will be available to take suggestions and complaints.
