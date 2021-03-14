Advertisement

Plan for the Rain

Rain continues throughout the day with wave 2 headed our way
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain will become more widespread into this afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible today with showers tapering off tonight reaching lows in the lower 40′s. Spotty showers will be roaming the area for your tomorrow morning.

The rainfall will be heavy at times for everyone reducing visibility and causing some flooding concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas south of I-70. These areas have the highest chance of seeing areal flooding. Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

Flood watch due to heavy rainfall. Turn around, don't drown.
Flood watch due to heavy rainfall. Turn around, don't drown.(WIBW)

This weekend’s rain and thunderstorm maker will move out of northeast Kansas early Monday. We’ll have a break on Tuesday before a second system moves into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Up to an additional inch of rain is possible from Wednesday’s rain system.

There is a slight chance for a couple of snow flakes to be mixed in with the rain Wednesday night. No accumulations are expected at this time. Wednesday’s rain system will also pull in colder air and we will be flirting with the freezing line on Wednesday night and will be around 30 degrees on Thursday night.

Wet week ahead before waves of rain move out of Topeka end of this week.
Wet week ahead before waves of rain move out of Topeka end of this week.(WIBW Weather)

Our temperatures will begin to climb up into the upper 50s/low 60s for the start of the week, before a brief cool down mid-week. Highs mid-week will fall into the 50s/high 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will rebound with more spring-like temperatures at the end of the week into next weekend when the sun finally returns.

Taking Action:

1. Have the umbrella/rain coats handy as you will need them throughout the day.

2. Watch out for flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!

3. Stay updated to the forecast and make sure to check back for updates :)

Rain and Thunderstorms Continue Through Monday