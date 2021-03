DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Olpe’s bringing home a second basketball state championship. The Eagles boys squad beat South Gray 54-47 in the Class 1A DI boys state title game.

Earlier today, the Lady Eagles won the Class 1A DI girls state title.

Boys head coach Chris Schmidt has now won a football and basketball championship in the same year.

The Olpe boys defeat South Gray 54-47 to win the 1AD1 Championship, so the Eagles make it a sweep, winning both the boys and girls championships. @CatchItKansas pic.twitter.com/83EQwSuW8c — Everett Royer (@KSportsImages) March 14, 2021

