More rain and thunderstorms tonight into Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain will continue to become more widespread overnight Saturday into Sunday. Thunderstorms will also be likely overnight, but especially during the day on Sunday. Many location will see rainfall accumulations of 1-3″ by Monday morning.

The rainfall will be heavy at times for everyone reducing visibility and causing some flooding concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas south of I-70. These areas have the highest chance of seeing areal flooding. Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

Flood watch due to heavy rainfall. Turn around, don't drown. (WIBW)

This weekend’s rain and thunderstorm maker will move out of northeast Kansas early Monday. We’ll have a break on Tuesday before a second system moves into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday night. Up to an additional inch of rain is possible from Wednesday’s rain system.

There is a slight chance for a couple of snow flakes to mix in with the rain Wednesday night with this system, however, no accumulations are expected at this time. Wednesday’s rain system will also pull in colder air and we will be flirting with the freezing line on Wednesday night and will be around 30 degrees on Thursday night.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Our temperatures will begin to climb up into the upper 50s/low 60s for the start of the week, before a brief cool down mid-week. Highs mid-week will fall into the 50s/high 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will rebound with more spring-like temperatures at the end of the week into next weekend, getting into the 50s/60s once again.

Taking Action:

1. Have the umbrella/rain coats handy as you will need them tonight and especially Sunday.

2. Watch out for flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!

3. Stay updated to the forecast and make sure to check back for updates :)

