Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas men’s basketball team was named a 3-seed in upcoming NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The Jayhawks were named to the West Region. The Jayhawks will play Eastern Washington in the first round of the tournament.

Other members in the West Region include No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 2 seed Iowa. Fellow Big 12 opponent Oklahoma was named a No. 8 seed in the West Region. And former Big 12 foe Missouri was named a No. 9 seed in the same region.

Kansas has now been selected to the NCAA Tournament for the 31st consecutive time. That extends a record the Jayhawks currently own.

Been a minute. Let’s dance 🤙 pic.twitter.com/z5GtenM0kh — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 14, 2021

The Jayhawks will tip off against Eastern Washington March 20th in the first round of the tournament. All March Madness games will be played in Indiana.

Kansas recently withdrew from the Big 12 Conference Tournament after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19. David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna were previously ruled out of the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID protocols.

CBS Sports reports the KU player who tested positive played in Thursday’s win over Oklahoma.

Head Coach Bill Self had indicated that it was likely McCormack would be eligible to play by the start of the NCAA Tournament.

