Advertisement

Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas men’s basketball team was named a 3-seed in upcoming NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The Jayhawks were named to the West Region. The Jayhawks will play Eastern Washington in the first round of the tournament.

Other members in the West Region include No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 2 seed Iowa. Fellow Big 12 opponent Oklahoma was named a No. 8 seed in the West Region. And former Big 12 foe Missouri was named a No. 9 seed in the same region.

Kansas has now been selected to the NCAA Tournament for the 31st consecutive time. That extends a record the Jayhawks currently own.

The Jayhawks will tip off against Eastern Washington March 20th in the first round of the tournament. All March Madness games will be played in Indiana.

Kansas recently withdrew from the Big 12 Conference Tournament after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19. David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna were previously ruled out of the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID protocols.

CBS Sports reports the KU player who tested positive played in Thursday’s win over Oklahoma.

Head Coach Bill Self had indicated that it was likely McCormack would be eligible to play by the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Over 300 Topekans without power
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Olathe to see 167 new jobs, $31 million in new capital investment
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive

Latest News

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Wichita State marches on to NCAA Tournament
State Championship: Hillsboro 59, Wabaunsee 50
State Championship: Hillsboro 59, Wabaunsee 50
State Championship: Hanover 52, Elyria Christian 40
State Championship: Hanover 52, Elyria Christian 40
State Championship: Cheney 60, Sabetha 54
State Championship: Cheney 60, Sabetha 54