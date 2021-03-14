I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

Drivers traveling west are advised to use alternate routes or delay travel if possible.

National Weather service has Northeastern Colorado under a Blizzard warning until midnight tonight.

Significant snow accumulations have already taken place, with more to come throughout the day.

