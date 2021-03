GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - Hanover’s bringing home another state championship. The Wildcats beat Elyria Christian 52-40 in the Class 1A DII state championship.

This adds to a state football championship that the Wildcats won earlier on in the year.

Hanover finishes the season 24-1.

FINAL FROM THE KIRKMAN @KSHSAA 1AD2 MENS STATE TITLE HOSTED BY @BartonSports



Elyria Christian (16-10) 40

HANOVER (24-1) 52



HANOVER GOES 2-2 IN STATE TITLES THIS SCHOOL YEAR, 7TH STATE MENS BASKETBALL TITLE pic.twitter.com/q3d0J83dPS — Alex Hammeke (@alexhammeke) March 14, 2021

