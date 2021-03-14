Advertisement

Group gathers for peaceful protest at Governor’s mansion

KDOL Protest
KDOL Protest(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Facebook group known as “Kansas March”, representing unemployed Kansans who have yet to receive their benefits, took their fight to the governor’s own house on Saturday.

The group organized a peaceful protest set just across from the governor’s mansion on SW Cedar Crest Road.

The participants claim that they have not received any benefits from the department of labor and that they been struggling to even reach someone from the department for help. They say that they have much respect for Governor Kelly and that the protest shouldn’t be seen as an attack on her but an invitation to talk.

The group says that the peaceful protests will continue until they get answers from Governor Kelly and the Kansas Department of Labor.

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan

