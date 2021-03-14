Aggieville’s St. Patrick’s Day parade continued despite rainy conditions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled following the City of Manhattan revoking the parade permit due to COVID-19.

This year parade-goers braved the drizzling rain to watch the more than 40 entries drive the parade route through Aggieville…

Among those entries was the Flint Hills Jeep club with more than 20 jeeps as part of their parade entry…

Local Businesses passed out candy along the parade route with one local business, Moe’s Barbeque, passed out samples of their Mississippi Mud pie and banana pudding to entice parade-goers to come out to their restaurant following the parade

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.