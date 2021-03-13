Wichita ranked 18th most obese city in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita and Kansas City have been ranked among the most obese cities in America.

WalletHub.com says a recent survey that it conducted has placed two cities in Kansas on its most obese cities list. It said compared 100 cities on things like the share of physically inactive adults, projected obesity rates by 2030 and access to healthy foods.

According to the study, Wichita has ranked as the 18th most obese city in the nation. It said the city placed 34th in the rate of obesity, 19th in health consequences and 3rd for food and fitness. This attributes to its overall score of 78.68.

The study also showed that Kansas City ranked as the 44th most obese city in America. It said the city placed 23 for the rate of obesity, 83rd for health consequences and 42nd for food and fitness. Attributing to its overall score of 72.77.

According to the study, Wichita has the fourth-highest percentage of obese adults. It said, however, the most obese cities are McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Tex., Memphis, Tenn., Baton Rouge, La., Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark., and Shreveport-Bossier City, La.

To see where other cities fall, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.