Advertisement

Wabaunsee boys finish second in State Tournament

Wabaunsee loses 59-50 in the Class 2A state title game against Hillsboro.
Wabaunsee loses 59-50 in the Class 2A state title game against Hillsboro.
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cinderella story for Wabaunsee falls just short of the ultimate prize. The Chargers lost in the Class 2A state title game 59-50 against Hillsboro.

Wabaunsee started off the season 1-10, but miraculously turned around the season and advanced all the way to the championship game.

The Chargers finished the season at 13-13.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Lori Hall
Topeka woman arrested after SCSD K9 locates narcotics in vehicle
A 24-year-old man is in custody facing several charges after being stopped by a Shawnee County...
Topeka man arrested following brief chase

Latest News

Mar 13, 2021; Hutchinson, Kansas, USA; during the 3A State Championship game between Cheney and...
Sabetha girls finish second at State Basketball Tournament
The Olpe girls basketball team beat Norwich 42-25 in the Class 1A DI State Championship game.
Olpe girls win Class 1A DI State Title
KPZ Hanover vs Northern Valley
KPZ: (B) Hanover 85, Northern Valley 58
KPZ Little River vs Olpe
KPZ: (B) Little River 66, Olpe 75