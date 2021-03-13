Wabaunsee boys finish second in State Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cinderella story for Wabaunsee falls just short of the ultimate prize. The Chargers lost in the Class 2A state title game 59-50 against Hillsboro.

Wabaunsee started off the season 1-10, but miraculously turned around the season and advanced all the way to the championship game.

The Chargers finished the season at 13-13.

