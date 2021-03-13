Tender Loving Care to host pet Easter Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel will hold an Easter Parade for pets.

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel says it will host an Easter Parade for pets on Saturday, March 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Subway and TLC parking lots at 2500 SW 17th St.

TLC also said there will be an Easter Bonnet Contest which will happen at 2:30 p.m. and judges are Teresa Kuzak of Carpet Plus and 13 NEWS’ very own, Danielle Martin. It said the event will be socially distanced.

TLC said to hop on over to enjoy prizes, pets and treats.

