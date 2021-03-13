Supreme Court reverses inmate conviction due to conflict of interest with counsel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court says it reversed a conviction due to a conflict of interest with the inmate’s counsel, among other case decisions.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 120,028: State of Kansas v. James L. Thornton, it upheld Thornton’s conviction in Douglas Co. District Court for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. It said after a short chase, Thornton was stopped by the Lawrence Police Department for failing to have headlamps on his bicycle. It said officers then found a syringe in Thornton’s backpack, a glass pipe on his person and a bag of drugs along the path of the chase.

On appeal, the Court said the State agreed that the backpack search was illegal and the syringe should have been excluded from the case. It sid the Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions, which held Thornton waived any argument the syringe’s use at trial prejudiced him. It said in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, that it affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision as right for the wrong reason. It said the Court of Appeals should have addressed whether the use of the evidence prejudiced Thornton under its caselaw which requires the State to show lack of prejudice when it benefits from an error. But, it said it addressed the issue itself and concluded that the error was harmless given the other evidence that supported the convictions.

The Court said in the matter of Appeal No. 120,030: Emmanuel Ellie v. State of Kansas, it affirmed a Johnson County District Court reversal of Ellie’s convictions after finding an actual conflict of interest between Ellie and his counsel which affected his representation. It said it held that it could not reach the State’s argument the district court applied the wrong standard because the State failed to preserve the issue for appellate review b not pinpoint citing where int eh record it previously raised the issue or arguing why an appellate court could consider the issue for the first time on appeal.

The Court said in the matter of Appeal No. 120,184: In the Matter of the Care and Treatment of Richard A. Quillen, it affirmed a Johnson Co. jury’s decision that Quillen, who had been civilly committed under the Kansas Sexually Violent Predator Act, was not safe to be placed under transitional release. On appeal, it said Quillen argued that the district court made an error when it denied his request to instruct the jury to find Quillen had serious difficulty controlling his behavior and this mistake violated his substantive due process rights.

According to the Court, it held that at a transitional release hearing under the Kansas Sexually Violent Predator Act, substantive due process requires the State to show the respondent continues to meet the qualifications that justify initial commitment, including proof that the respondent has serious difficulty controlling his behavior, in order to deny transitional release. But, it said it also held the jury instructions given at Quillen’s trial, when taken as a whole, necessarily and implicitly required the jury to find he had serious difficulty controlling his dangerous behavior and therefore was constitutionally adequate.

Lastly, in the matter of Appeal No. 121,881:State of Kansas v. Michael Steven Hayes, the Court said in an appeal filed by an inmate serving a life sentence for murder, it affirmed Atchison Co. District Court’s summary denial of a motion to correct an illegal sentence. It said the inmate claimed his sentence was unconstitutional and under longstanding precedent, constitutional claims do not fit within the narrow statutory definition of an illegal sentence.

