Advertisement

Supreme Court confirms conviction in juvenile case

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a juvenile and denied a motion to appeal in another case.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,936: In the Matter of the Wrongful Conviction of M.M., on direct appeal, it affirmed Clay County District Court’s decision which grants the State’s motion to dismiss M.M.’s Petition for Certification of Innocence.

According to Justice Caleb Stegall, the court held the statute’s plain language prohibits claimants from recovering for wrongful juvenile adjudications due to the fact that they are not criminal convictions.

The Court said in the case of Appeal No. 121,949: State of Kansas v. Shelbert Smith, it affirmed the decision of Sedgwick Co. District Court which denied Smith’s motion for leave to appeal his convictions out of time. It said Smith had appealed the district court’s denial of his motions to appeal out of time twice before. It said under the third exception decided in State v. Ortiz, it had twice before reversed the district court’s decision and remanded the matter for further consideration.

This time, the Court said Smith challenged the district court’s credibility determination regarding his third Ortiz exception claim and its conclusion that newly raised arguments were outside the scope of the Supreme Court’s previous appellate mandates. It said it unanimously decided the newly raised issues were outside the scope of previous mandates, which were stated in specific terms that limited the district court to consider only Smith’s credibility in the context of the Ortiz exception.

The Court said it also unanimously affirmed the district court’s credibility determination, which was supported by substantial competent evidence.

For more Court decisions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
LMH reports wasted vaccine due to process mistake
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Topeka releases Point-in-Time Homeless Count

Latest News

4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees in April
Names of nominees for 25th Judicial District judge vacancy sent to Governor
KDA Industrial Hemp Advisory Board to meet to discuss final USDA rules
Kansas Army National Guard sends the Blackhawk to assist fires
Kansas Army National Guard bring out the Blackhawk to help control fires