Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation for coverage of allergy testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped to introduce new legislation that would expand access and coverage of allergy testing.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) introduced the Allergy Testing Access Act of 2021. He said by removing current barriers associated with coverage, the legislation would expand access to allergy testing and make sure patients are properly diagnosed, including the elderly, young children and rural residents.

“Regardless of your age or where you live, people ought to have equal access to allergy testing to ensure a proper diagnosis and treatment to avoid a potentially life-threatening situation,” said Sen. Moran. “Allergies can pose a significant threat to one’s health, and our sensible legislation creates fairness in coverage and improved accessibility of testing.”

Sen. Moran said according to the CDC, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. and cost about $18 billion per year. He said over 50 million Americans suffer from allergies, with symptoms that range from mild to life-threatening.

“More than 50 million Americans are living with allergy symptoms, yet many of them face major financial obstacles that make it difficult to access safe, accurate, and potentially life-saving allergy blood testing,” said Sen. Murphy. “The Allergy Testing Access Act eliminates Medicaid and Medicare coverage barriers allowing people to get the diagnosis and treatment they need. Expanding access to allergy testing would reduce inequities and improve health outcomes for millions of Americans, and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to get this done.”

According to Sen. Moran, inconsistencies in Medicare and Medicaid coverage of allergy tests have led to barriers to getting the safe and accurate tests. He said peer-reviewed literature and guidelines from the NIH have established the accuracy of both blood tests and skin tests for allergies. Despite the recommendations, he said many local Medicare and Medicaid coverage policies deny equal coverage and access to blood-based tests. Currently, he said access is limited to areas where a local coverage determination has been made by the Medicare Administrative Contractor to expand access to blood testing. He said areas, where equal coverage has been introduced, have witnessed a reduction in the cost per patient without disruption of services, while also retaining similar skin-to-blood test usage ratios.

“Getting allergy-tested could be a lifesaving decision,” said Sen. Brown. “Everyone should be able to access this critical procedure before they experience a health scare, regardless of their coverage, income or where they live. This bipartisan legislation will help ensure Ohioans have equitable access to safe and accurate allergy tests that will save lives.”

Sen. Moran said inequities in access to allergy tests that are safe and accurate serve to encourage negative health outcomes and alienate residents in rural settings where access to a specialist is limited. He said there is an unnecessary financial burden associated with healthcare disparities that are a result of the lack of equal access to allergy testing coverage.

According to Moran, the Allergy Testing Access Act of 2021 addresses the issues by expanding access and ensuring the right diagnosis of allergies for patients. He said the legislation will remove barriers that prevent patients from accessing allergy tests, empowering them with personal healthcare information that can help them live healthy and productive lives.

