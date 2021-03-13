Sabetha girls finish second at State Basketball Tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - After advancing to the championship game, the Sabetha girls basketball season came up just short of a state title. The Lady Bluejays fell to Cheney 60-54 in the Class 3A girls state championship game.

Mar 13, 2021; Hutchinson, Kansas, USA; during the 3A State Championship game between Cheney and Sabetha ©KellyRoss (©KellyRoss)

Sabetha had a dramatic finish in the state semifinals to advance to the championship game. Leah Renyer hit a buzzer beating shot to send the Lady Bluejays to the state title game.

Sabetha finishes the season 23-3.

Leah Renyer buzzer beater from Melinna Schumann sends Sabetha into 3A title game, 57-55, over Hugoton. Incredible comeback by Hugoton in the 2H but Sabetha would score six pts in last 33 secs.



Renyer 21 pts (5 pts in last 10 secs), Schumann w/ 20



3A title set:Sabetha vs. Cheney pic.twitter.com/Pm1hdxzCEy — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.