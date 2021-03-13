Sabetha girls finish second at State Basketball Tournament
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - After advancing to the championship game, the Sabetha girls basketball season came up just short of a state title. The Lady Bluejays fell to Cheney 60-54 in the Class 3A girls state championship game.
Sabetha had a dramatic finish in the state semifinals to advance to the championship game. Leah Renyer hit a buzzer beating shot to send the Lady Bluejays to the state title game.
Sabetha finishes the season 23-3.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.