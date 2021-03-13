Advertisement

Riley County hires Erik Willimon as new head football coach

KPZ Silver Lake vs Riley Co.
KPZ Silver Lake vs Riley Co.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in nearly four decades, a new football coach will be directing Riley County.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the Falcons have hired Erik Willimon is their newest head football coach. Willimon had previously served as an assistant coach on the Riley County football staff.

Legendary Riley County head coach Steve Wagner retired after 37 years spent with the Falcons. Wagner led the Falcons to three state championship appearances and amassed 259 wins, making him the 10th-winningest coach in Kansas high school football history.

