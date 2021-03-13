Rep. Mann introduces Home Defense, Competitive Shooting Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rep. Mann is working to eliminate rules and regulations surrounding short-barreled rifles.

Representative Tracey Mann (R-Kan. 01) says he and 18 original cosponsors introduced the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act of 2021.

“The right to bear arms granted to Americans under the U.S. Constitution is foundational to our country,” said Rep. Mann (KS-01). “Our Constitutional rights make America exceptional, and I will stand up against any efforts to diminish or weaken them. I am eager to join my colleagues in introducing this legislation and protecting the rights of law-abiding Americans to own, carry, and use firearms.”

According to Rep. Mann, the legislation is meant to streamline regulations placed on short-barreled rifles by the National Firearms Act of 1934, including the following:

Eliminating the prohibition on the transportation of SBR in interstate commerce;

Preempting state or local laws imposing a tax on SBR; and

Preempting state or local laws imposing licensing requirements such as fingerprints and Chief Law Enforcement Officer signatures on SBR.

Instead, Mann said SBR would be classified and regulated under the same restrictions as other semiautomatic rifles.

According to Mann, original cosponsors include Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08), Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Rep. Alex Mooney (WV-02), Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13), Rep. Don Young (AK-At Large), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Rep. Jake LaTurner (KS-02), Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM-02), Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03), Rep. Ron Estes (KS-04), Rep. Gregory Steube (FL-17), Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05), Rep. Michael Guest (MS-03), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05), Rep. Daniel Webster (FL-11).

Mann said the bill is bicameral, with Sen. Roger Marshall introducing the legislation in the U.S. Senate and is endorsed by the NRA.

