Rain and Thunderstorms Continue Through Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - So far, most areas have seen between a quarter and a half of an inch of rain. We are expected to get an additional 1-3 inches through Monday evening. Day light saving time starts tonight at 2am, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed!

A flood watch will also remain in place through Sunday afternoon and flood warnings have been issued in parts of southeastern Kansas.

Flood watch. Turn around, don't drown (WIBW)

This weekend’s “rain maker” will move out of northeast Kansas on Monday giving us a small break on Tuesday before our second system moves in on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Up to an additional inch of rain is possible from Wednesday’s rain system.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

There is also a slight chance for a wintry mix with this system and no significant accumulations are expected at this time. Wednesday’s rain system will also pull in colder air and we will be flirting with the freezing line on Wednesday night and will be around 30 degrees on Thursday night.

Our temperatures begin to climb once again into the upper fifties for the end of next week as the sun finally makes its return.

Taking Action:

1. Have the umbrella/rain coats handy as you will need them tonight and especially Sunday.

2. Watch out for flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!

3. Stay updated to the forecast and make sure to check back for updates :)

