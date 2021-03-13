Advertisement

Rain and Thunderstorms Continue Through Monday

More Rain for the Mid-Week likely
By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - So far, most areas have seen between a quarter and a half of an inch of rain. We are expected to get an additional 1-3 inches through Monday evening. Day light saving time starts tonight at 2am, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed!

A flood watch will also remain in place through Sunday afternoon and flood warnings have been issued in parts of southeastern Kansas.

Flood watch. Turn around, don't drown
Flood watch. Turn around, don't drown(WIBW)

This weekend’s “rain maker” will move out of northeast Kansas on Monday giving us a small break on Tuesday before our second system moves in on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Up to an additional inch of rain is possible from Wednesday’s rain system.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(WIBW)

There is also a slight chance for a wintry mix with this system and no significant accumulations are expected at this time. Wednesday’s rain system will also pull in colder air and we will be flirting with the freezing line on Wednesday night and will be around 30 degrees on Thursday night.

Our temperatures begin to climb once again into the upper fifties for the end of next week as the sun finally makes its return.

Taking Action:

1. Have the umbrella/rain coats handy as you will need them tonight and especially Sunday.

2. Watch out for flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!

3. Stay updated to the forecast and make sure to check back for updates :)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Lori Hall
Topeka woman arrested after SCSD K9 locates narcotics in vehicle
A 24-year-old man is in custody facing several charges after being stopped by a Shawnee County...
Topeka man arrested following brief chase

Latest News

Rain and thunderstorms are on the way to Ne Ks
Adrian's Weekend Forecast
First Alert Rain
Friday forecast: A Rainy Weather Pattern Begins
First time in weeks
A rainy weather pattern
Cooler with rain through the weekend
Thursday night forecast: Heavy rain likely Friday through weekend