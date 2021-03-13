Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. expects to start Phase 3 vaccinations in April

(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County expects to begin its Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccinations in April.

Pottawatomie County says Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have indicated their intent to move to Phase 3, which includes residents aged 16 to 64 with severe medical risks and other critical workers. It said the move is expected to happen in early April.

The County also wants to remind residents to set their clocks an hour forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 for Daylight Saving Time.

