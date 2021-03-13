Advertisement

Overland Park ranks as 28th happiest city in America

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has ranked as the 28th happiest city in America according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com says with March 20 being International Day of Happiness and the average American’s stress level rising to record heights, it has released its report on 2021′s Happiest Cities in America. It said to find where people are most content with their lives it compared over 180 cities across metrics such as depression rates, income growth rates and average leisure time spent per day.

According to the survey, Overland Park has ranked as the 28th happiest city in America. It said the happiest cities are Fremont, Cali., Bismarck, N.D., Fargo, N.D., Madison, Wis. and San Jose, Cali. It said the least happy cities are Detroit, Mich., Cleveland, Oh., Augusta, Ga., Memphis, Tenn. and Toledo, Oh.

The survey says Overland Park also boasts the third-highest adequate sleep rate and the fifth-highest sports participation rate.

The survey also said that Kansas City ranked as the 118th happiest city and Wichita ranked as the 146th.

To see where other cities fall, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Lori Hall
Topeka woman arrested after SCSD K9 locates narcotics in vehicle
A 24-year-old man is in custody facing several charges after being stopped by a Shawnee County...
Topeka man arrested following brief chase

Latest News

(SOURCE: KOLN)
Fish farm offers hope, health to needy Kansas City families
Eugene Hughes, university president in 2 states, dead at 86
Pottawatomie Co. expects to start Phase 3 vaccinations in April
Tender Loving Care to host pet Easter Parade
The Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative (KRPI) is now accepting applications, Water Office...
Applications being accepted for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative