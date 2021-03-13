Overland Park ranks as 28th happiest city in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has ranked as the 28th happiest city in America according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com says with March 20 being International Day of Happiness and the average American’s stress level rising to record heights, it has released its report on 2021′s Happiest Cities in America. It said to find where people are most content with their lives it compared over 180 cities across metrics such as depression rates, income growth rates and average leisure time spent per day.

According to the survey, Overland Park has ranked as the 28th happiest city in America. It said the happiest cities are Fremont, Cali., Bismarck, N.D., Fargo, N.D., Madison, Wis. and San Jose, Cali. It said the least happy cities are Detroit, Mich., Cleveland, Oh., Augusta, Ga., Memphis, Tenn. and Toledo, Oh.

The survey says Overland Park also boasts the third-highest adequate sleep rate and the fifth-highest sports participation rate.

The survey also said that Kansas City ranked as the 118th happiest city and Wichita ranked as the 146th.

