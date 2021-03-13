Advertisement

Over 300 Topekans without power

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There were over 300 Topekans without power on Friday night.

According to Evergy’s outage map, 360 Topekans were without power on Friday night. The map showed that Central Topeka was without power for almost seven hours.

The map also showed that customers in North Topeka were affected as well with parts without power for almost five hours.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

To view Evergy’s outage map, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
LMH reports wasted vaccine due to process mistake
Topeka releases Point-in-Time Homeless Count

Latest News

seaman school protest
Student-led group to protest for district name change at Seaman School Board meeting
Student-led group to protest for district name change at Seaman School Board meeting
Student-led group to protest for district name change at Seaman School Board meeting
Riley County COVID-19 Vaccine clinic
Local COVID-19 vaccine clinics make adjustments to improve efficiency
Local COVID-19 vaccine clinics make adjustments to improve efficiency