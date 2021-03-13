TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There were over 300 Topekans without power on Friday night.

According to Evergy’s outage map, 360 Topekans were without power on Friday night. The map showed that Central Topeka was without power for almost seven hours.

The map also showed that customers in North Topeka were affected as well with parts without power for almost five hours.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

