DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Olpe girls basketball team beat Norwich 42-25 in the Class 1A DI State Championship game.

The Lady Eagles finished the season undefeated. Before COVID-19 ended the previous year, Olpe had also been undefeated.

This marks the 4th state title in program history.

1A Division I Girls Basketball KSHSAA State Finals at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

Final Score

Olpe - 42

Norwich - 25

