Advertisement

Okla. broadcaster heard using racial slur at HS game cites ‘blood sugar spike’

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story that’s gained national attention, a broadcaster heard on a hot mic using a racial slur in response to an Oklahoma high school girls basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem, released a statement featuring an apology and his explanation into what happened.

After video of the comments made Thursday night spread online, Matt Rowan issued his statement on Friday. In that statement, he said he “never considered (himself) to be racist, and in short cannot explain why (he) made these comments.”

Rowan did however, indicate that his Type 1 Diabetes and a blood sugar spike played a part in the moment that led to backlash from across the country by Friday afternoon.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” the statement in a news release posted on Oklahoma City station KWTV’s website said. “While not excusing my remarks, it is no unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are no appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

You can read further details into what happened Thursday night, including responses from school district officials and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU withdraws from Big 12 Tournament with COVID positive
KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list
Missing girl
Missing Topeka girl found safe
Lori Hall
Topeka woman arrested after SCSD K9 locates narcotics in vehicle
A 24-year-old man is in custody facing several charges after being stopped by a Shawnee County...
Topeka man arrested following brief chase

Latest News

KPZ Silver Lake vs Riley Co.
Riley County hires Erik Willimon as new head football coach
Wichita ranked 18th most obese city in nation
(Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
Rep. Mann introduces Home Defense, Competitive Shooting Act
Marshall helps introduce legislation to repeal federal estate tax
Vials containing allergy tests.
Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation for coverage of allergy testing