Names of nominees for 25th Judicial District judge vacancy sent to Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for a judicial vacancy in the 25th Judicial District have been sent to Governor Laura Kelly.

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of three nominees for a district judge to Governor Laura Kelly, who now has 60 days to decide which nominee will fill the vacancy created by the Jan. 13 retirement of Judge Ricklin Pierce.

The Commission said the 25th Judicial District is made up of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott and Wichita counties.

According to the Commission, the nominees are as follows:

Kristi Cott, Garden City, private practice attorney;

Brian Sherwood, Garden City, assistant Finney County attorney; and

Timothy Woods, Garden City, Finney County district magistrate judge.

The Commission said a nominee for district judge is required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote, and if reelected will serve a four-year term.

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair, Lucille Douglass of Garden City, William Heydman of Garden City, John Lindner of Garden City, Zachary Schultz of Garden City, Thomas Walker of Garden City, Gene Gaede of Holcomb, Ralph Goodnight of Lakin, Rita Wiles of Leoti, Christine Cupp of Scott City, Robert Gale Jr. of Syracuse, Timothy Kohart of Syracuse and Deborah Kuttler of Tribune.

