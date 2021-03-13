Marshall helps introduce legislation to repeal federal estate tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) has joined his colleagues in the Senate to introduce a bill that would permanently repeal the federal estate tax, commonly known as the death tax.

Sen. Marshall says the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021 would end the tax that has the potential to affect family-run farms, ranches and businesses as the result of the owner’s death.

“There is a saying in Kansas that farmers live poor but die rich. That’s because much of a farmer’s net worth is in land assets that appreciate in value,” said Senator Marshall. “After spending years paying off land with income already taxed each year, farmers are taxed again, at death, trying to pass the land on to their children. The death tax only punishes the hard work of working families trying to keep their farms or small businesses generational.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021 has the support of the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, the NFIB, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Family Business Coalition, the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, the Policy and Taxation Group, the Associated General Contractors of America, the National Taxpayers Union and more.

